Eamonn Holmes posts photo at Ascot with Dame Deborah James paying tribute to her after death at 40 years - picture taken just 2 weeks ago

Instagram post from Eamonn Holmes paying tribute to Dame Deborah

The death of podcast host and mother-of-two Dame Deborah James at the age of 40 was announced by her family on Instagram.

In his post on Instagram, the Ulster-born personality said: "Bye Dame Deborah. This was just 2 weeks ago at Ascot. She told us then that sshe had been given just a week to live and had already outlasted that by 1 weeks. May you #RestinPeace".

Dame Deborah James' family said after her death: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives. Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.

“We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund

“Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.

And a few final things from Deborah…’find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’”

Dame Deborah James’ mother Heather said her heart is “broken” following the death of her daughter aged 40 from bowel cancer.

Heather James, whose handle on the social media site is Bowelgran, shared a series of photos of Dame Deborah and wrote: “My heart is broken. Love you forever.”

Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins described Dame Deborah James as an “inspiration.”

She tweeted: “Oh no…heartbreaking news that @bowelbabe has left us. What an inspiration, a truly special person who saved lives & did so much to help others. Who showed that even a terminal diagnosis wasn’t going to stop her living life to the full. So much love to her family & friends.”

Carol Vorderman also paid tribute to Dame Deborah James, tweeting: “Rest in peace @Bowelbabe. Your incredible spirit will live on.”

