The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes Wellington Arch, London, on its journey to Buckingham Palace, London, where it will lie at rest overnight in the Bow Room.

Elizabeth II death: 12 pictures reveal

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to mourn the passing of the Queen by queueing to see her lying in state in London.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:47 am

Up to 400,000 people are expected to brave a 12-hour wait on the banks of the Thames to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday.

A military horse on The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London.

Photo: Victoria Jones

Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Photo: Stefan Rousseau

King Charles III leaving Clarence House, London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Photo: Stefan Rousseau

Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank near to Lambeth Bridge, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Photo: James Manning

