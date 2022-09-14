Elizabeth II death: 12 pictures reveal

Up to 400,000 people are expected to brave a 12-hour wait on the banks of the Thames to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday.
A military horse on The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London.
Photo: Victoria Jones
Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Photo: Stefan Rousseau
King Charles III leaving Clarence House, London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Photo: Stefan Rousseau
Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank near to Lambeth Bridge, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Photo: James Manning