Family ‘very concerned’ as N.I. man goes missing - P.S.N.I. launch urgent appeal

Christopher Casement.
The P.S.N.I. has launched an urgent appeal to the public to help them locate missing person, Christopher Casement.

Mr. Casement was last seen in the Downpatrick area at 7:00am on Tuesday September 3, 2019.

Mr. Casement was described by police as six foot tall; medium build with short fair hair.

The P.S.N.I. stipulated Mr. Casement would have access to a blue Mazda car.

“Christopher’s family are very concerned and would appreciate if anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact Police on 101, quoting reference 37 04/09/19,” said the P.S.N.I.