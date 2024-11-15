Father of two Christopher Trolan, who died after two weeks of wrong antibiotic doses in Causeway Hospital, would be alive if treated correctly, finds coroner
The 2019 death of County Antrim man Christopher Trolan happened in circumstances that were "preventable and avoidable", said coroner Louisa Fee.
She concluded that medics in the Coleraine hospital missed a series of opportunities over the course of three weeks in which they could have given him the prescribed six doses per day instead of the five he actually received.
His family say the verdict confirms what they have always believed, and they hope lessons can be learned from his death.
A father of sons aged two and 13 weeks, 37 year-old Mr Trolan was admitted to Causeway Hospital in November 2019, suffering from increased temperature and weight loss.
He was diagnosed with endocarditis, but a little over three weeks later died after the bacterial infection spread.
Prescribed antibiotics injections six times per day, for two weeks they were instead administered five times each day, resulting in a less than therapeutic dose.
The coroner concluded that each ward inspection during that fortnight was an opportunity to identify the mistake, but all those opportunities were missed.
At the end of those two weeks his condition began to deteriorate, leading to the medication error being picked up and corrected.
But the mistake wasn’t explained to his family and did not appear on his medical notes – something the coroner said was “striking”.
His sister raised concerns with staff on the ward, the coroner said, but there was "a failure to place appropriate emphasis on her concerns".
Scans later revealed the existence of a large bleed on Mr Trolan's brain; combined with his initial condition, it proved fatal.
But if he’d been given the correct dose of antibiotics from the beginning, the coroner concluded, the bacteria that caused the bleed could have been wiped out before it started.
A statement from the Trolan family said while the verdict brings closure to “a prolonged and extremely difficult” five-year investigation, it confirms Christopher’s death was highly likely to have been avoided had Causeway Hospital provided the appropriate treatment.
Said the family: "The significant errors made by the hospital, and the fact that these went undetected for such a prolonged period of time, are evidence of substandard care and systemic failure.
"We can only hope that lessons are learned from Christopher's death so that other families do not have to go through what we have done."
A spokesperson for the Northern Health Trust, which runs the hospital, apologised unreservedly for failings in care, adding: "We fully accept the coroner's findings and will take time to reflect on the learning.
"This is a very tragic situation and we are deeply sorry for the family's pain and loss."