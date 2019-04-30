Fears for staff and elderly residents as care home giant poised to go into administration

Residents and staff at a number of local nursing homes are on tenderhooks with news their owners, Four Seasons, may go into administration.

Four Seasons owns around 55 homes across Northern Ireland with several hundred staff and elderly residents affected in the Co Armagh area.

Sandringham Nursing Home Portadown Photo courtesy of Google

Nursing homes in Portadown which could be affected include Lisnisky Care Home, near Craigavon Hospital; Sandringham Care Home on the Gilford Road and Mahon Hall Care Home.

The Laganvale Care Home in Moira, Chestnut Lodge Care Home in Benburb and the Seapatrick Care Home in Banbridge also fall under the Four Season’s umbrella.

Four Seasons is a giant in the care home sector - and news of its potential move into administration has heightened concern for the future of thousands of elderly residents across the UK.

The company is set to appoint corporate undertakers at Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to carry out the process following an aborted sale attempt.

Four Seasons houses 22,000 elderly residents across 322 homes, although the firm insists that operations will be unaffected by the move.

The collapse will be the biggest care homes failure since Southern Cross went bust in 2011.

Late last year, US hedge fund H2 Capital Partners, which effectively controls Four Seasons, ordered a sale of the crisis-hit company, which is struggling under a £525 million debt mountain. The bulk of the debt is held by H2, which is run by Spencer Haber.

Only weeks ago, Four Seasons insisted that it had “sufficient operating liquidity” to be able to complete the sale process.

Mahon Hall Care Home Portadown Photo courtesy of Google

A&M will now attempt to sell the group out of administration.

The failure of Four Seasons will cap a sorry saga for the group, which is still nominally owned by Guy Hands’ private equity vehicle Terra Firma.

Terra Firma bought Four Seasons for £825 million in 2012 and has been forced to stomach a £450 million writedown on its investment.

There have been acute worries over Four Seasons’ financial performance and debt pile for several years.

Lisnisky Care Home Portadown Photo courtesy of Google

It has been stung by a cut in local authority fees, rising costs and the introduction of the national living wage, and the group has continuously warned over its long-term stability.