Festive dangers for pets

Owners have been warned to avoid giving their pets Christmas treats, as it may lead to accidental poisoning.

Dr Huw Stacey, Vets4Pets, said: “While most owners know how toxic chocolate can be to pets if eaten, there are a whole host of other classic Christmas foods that can make pets seriously ill, including raisins, nuts, grapes, Christmas pudding, mince pies, onions and garlic.

“It can be very tempting to give our pets some leftover meat too, but this can be dangerous, as any remaining bones could be a choking hazard.”