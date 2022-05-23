First case of monkeypox detected in Scotland

The person is “being managed and treated in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance”, according to Dr Nick Phin, the medical and public health science director at PHS said on Monday.

Dr Phin described the risk to the public as low, but warned anyone with “blister-like sores” on their body to seek medical attention.

On Friday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced 20 people in England had been confirmed to have the virus, with more expected.

A monkeypox victim. Symptoms include a high temperature, aches, and a rash of raised spots that later turn into blisters

The agency did not confirm details of the person being treated in Scotland, or where they were located, but said close contacts were being traced and would be given support, including the possibility of a vaccination against the virus.

Dr Phin said: “Public Health Scotland is aware of an individual in Scotland who is confirmed to have monkeypox.

“The affected individual is being managed and treated in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance.

“We have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these will be strictly followed.

“We are working with NHS Boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of this infection.

“Close contacts of the case are being identified and provided with health information and advice. This may include the offer of vaccination.”

He added: “The overall risk to the general public is low.