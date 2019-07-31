Flash Harry frontman urges people to sign up for Red Dress Run at Stormont

Flash Harry frontman Harry Hamilton is lending his support to local health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s Red Dress Run.

The annual event, which is being held at Stormont Estate on Sunday, September 29, will raise funds to fight heart disease, which affects a shocking 74,000 people across Northern Ireland.

The Co Armagh man had stents put in at the Royal Victoria Hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home in March this year.

“I know I am lucky to be here. That is why I want to support vital research that could help this happening to someone else,” the Freddie Mercury impersonator said.

“What they (NICHS) are doing has the potential to save many lives.”

Money raised through the MACE-supported event will be invested into both local research to detect early signs of heart disease and to help establish a new local cardiac care service to support people living with heart disease.

For more information, or to sign up for the Red Dress Run, log on to www.nichs.org.uk/RedDressRun.