Forget Me Not Walk up Slieve Donard in loved one’s memory

Downpatrick sisters Evie and Emma Telford are taking part in the Cancer Focus Northern Ireland Forget Me Not Walk up Slieve Donard to raise funds for the charity in memory of their mum Lorna.

The girls, who lost their mum to cancer in 2014, will be taking part in the walk along with their dad David and other family and friends.

Emma said: “After mum passed away we decided we wanted to give something back. We used the charity’s family support service. Without it, I don’t know where we would be. We want to encourage other people to raise money for Cancer Focus NI to help them continue their valuable work.”

Evie added: “It’s a really great event. There are going to be so many families there doing the walk in memory of a loved one they have unfortunately lost as well. Why not join us?”

The walk will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 4pm and the money raised will help support local people affected by cancer.

Some of those who have already signed up also have a Forget Me Not Fund with the charity – a positive way for family, friends and colleagues to remember a loved one and keep their spirit alive, and help other people affected by cancer in Northern Ireland.

Cancer Focus NI community fundraiser Barbara Long said: “When someone you love dies you may wish to celebrate their life and memory in a special way.

“You’ll know the best way to remember them but a Forget Me Not Fund offers a way that not only celebrates their life but helps other local people affected by cancer.

“All the money raised through your uniquely named fund will help support our vital services and fund cancer research in our local community.”

Each year in Northern Ireland 13,000 people are diagnosed with cancer. Many of them need support, practical help and advice. With your help, Cancer Focus NI is here to provide that support.

“Our free services include counselling, family support, a bra-fitting service for women who’ve had mastectomies, a nurse-led helpline and more,” Barbara added.

“Every penny we raise is spent here in Northern Ireland.

“By setting up a Forget Me Not Fund you could help change the lives of many people today and for generations to come.”

l The registration fee for the event is £25 and the charity suggests each walker raises £80. To sign up or to find out more about the Forget Me Not Fund, email barbaralong@cancerfocusni.org, call 028 9068 0746 or visit cancerfocusni.org/forgetmenotwalk.