Full list of NI schools affected by 'norovirus outbreak' - some schools to close next week

Schools all over Northern Ireland have had to close because of suspected outbreaks of the 'norovirus'.

This is a full list of every school affected by the outbreak:

Several schools were forced to close this week.

Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College - Bangor - closed Friday November 29, 2019 - Year 11 and Year 12 exams scheduled for Monday will go ahead as planned - there will be a reduced selection of food available for Year 11 and Year 12 students - students only need to come into school when they have exams - Key Stage Three (Years 8, 9 and 10) and Key Stage Five (Sixth Form) students will remain at home on Monday for a revision day before their exams start on Tuesday.

Bunscoil Mhic Reatain - Belfast - closed November 29 - due to reopen on December 2

Clandeboye Primary School - Bangor - closed on November 27 - reopened on November 28.

Hezlett Primary School - Coleraine - will be closed on December 2, 2019.

Hollybush Primary School - Londonderry - closed November 28 and 29, 2019.

Killinchy Primary School - Newtownards - closed on November 25 - reopened on November 26.

McArthur Nursery School - Belfast - closed November 29 - due to reopen on December 2.

St Columbanus’ College - Bangor - closed Friday November 29 - will reopen Monday December 1.

St. Pius X College - Magherafelt - closed for 48 hours - reopened November 25.

Tannaghmore Primary School - Craigavon - closed November 29 - due to reopen Monday December 2.

*** This list will be updated throughout the day ***