Fundraiser will aid blind runner Tony

A fundraising run will take place in Carrick later this month to purchase specialist equipment for blind runner Tony Barclay.

Mr. Barclay is a keen runner, who assisted by a guide, has taken part in races including the Carlingford Half Marathon and the Derry Marathon.

The fundraiser is being organised by Gillian Connolly and her husband Gary, of We Run Wild NI, to raise funds for specialist vision augmented goggles for Tony which cost £3,000.

The run, which will take place on July 21, starting at 9.00 am, will follow the route of the existing Carrick Parkrun.

The 5,000 metre Parkrun circuit starts at the Amphitheatre and proceeds around the ponds towards North Road into Shaftesbury Park before returning to the park. The lap is completed by running around the outside of the pitches.

The circuit takes place on a mixture of tarmac paths and trail paths.

Commenting on the event, the couple said: “This is a fundraising event in aid of Tony Barclay - a fabulous cause, to raise money towards the purchase of augmented vision goggles.

“This will transform Tony’s life, so please sign up and do a few laps - whatever distance suits you and support a fellow runner.

“Tony would have the chance to be able to see people again, to watch TV, to read a dinner menu and much more.

“These are things we all take for granted, so let’s get the running community together and help Tony raise the necessary funds to achieve his goal, the gift of sight.”

Participants have the option of a 5k, 10k, half marathon, or marathon run/walk.

Registration is online at www.sientries.com.