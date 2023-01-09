Funeral details released for for popular former pub owner Joe Dorman 'who never passed you without saying hello'

A death notice on Funeral Times says that Mr Dorman, from Magherafelt, died on Saturday, January 7.

He is described as the “beloved partner of Ciara and loving father of Michéal, grandfather of Don and Ivy, son of the late Desmond and Irene and dear brother of Anne-Marie, Michael and Teresa McGlone and brother in law of Jayne and Henry”.

It adds that his Requiem Mass will be held at 11am in Our Lady of the Assumption church in Magherafelt.

Here is the webcam for the service

Mr Dorman will be buried afterwards in the cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown.

Sympathy for Mr Dorman has poured in online.

A number of venues in Magherafelt owned by his close relations were closed on Sunday past after his passing.

Tributes were paid on social media by O'Donovan Rossa GAC Magherafelt .

"Deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Joe Dorman, RIP on his sudden passing yesterday,” they said.

"Joe was a former player with the club while his son Michéal was a member of the 2010 minor championship winning panel and his brother Michael is also a former player.

"The town has sadly lost another character.”

Joe Dorman

Over the weekend popular bars revealed they were closing their doors as a mark of respect.

On January 7 Mary’s Bar in Magherafelt posted: “Due to a family bereavement Mary’s Bar will close at 5pm today.

"We will also be closed Sunday 8th January.”

Another post from Dormans Bar on January 7, also in Magherafelt, said: “Due to a family bereavement Dormans Bar will close at 5pm today. We will also be closed Sunday 8th January.”

Around 500 messages of sympathy have been posted on the undertakers notice.

They include: “Heartbreaking news.Joe was a gentleman,never passed you.Thinking of all his family and friends at this sad time.Rest in peace Joe”,

