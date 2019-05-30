Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner says she is glad that she is no longer filming Northern Ireland

Game of Thrones and X-Men star, Sophie Turner, has said that because of abortion legislation she is happy at not having to work in Northern Ireland anymore.

The 23 year-old actress played Sansa Stark in the hit H.B.O. television series Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones, which ended earlier this month, filmed many major scenes in Northern Ireland from 2010 to 2018.

Ms. Turner made the comments regarding Northern Ireland and abortion legislation while promoting her new movie, Dark Phoenix, on Sky News recently.

The interviewer asked Ms. Turner and her co-star Jessica Chastain about recent abortion legislation passed by the state of Alabama in the U.S.A.

The new legislation means it is illegal for a woman who is a victim of incest and/or rape to have an abortion.

Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, pictured in Belfast in 2014. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Many actors from all over the world have said they will not work in any state in the U.S.A. with this type of abortion legislation.

"There's a letter going around that I signed saying that I am not going to work in any state that denies the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, for anyone - I am not going to work in a state that discriminates," said Jessica Chastain.

"I signed it too," said Sophie Turner.

The interviewer then said to Ms. Turner: "Obviously, Northern Ireland has similar laws and you did a lot of Game of Thrones work there."

"There was a lot of work for Game of Thrones there so luckily... we're moving on," she said.

Unlike every other part of the United Kingdom, abortion is illegal in Northern Ireland.

The law concerning abortion in Northern Ireland is amongst the most strict in the European Union.