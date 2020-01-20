GMC to ‘examine skills’ of Belfast Trust neurology recall doctor

The Belfast Trust doctor at the centre of a neurology patient recall will have his clinical skills examined by the General Medical Council (GMC), the medical regulatory body has said.

Dr Michael Watt was suspended in January last year amid concerns that some patients had been misdiagnosed.

As a senior neurologist, Dr Watt was treating people with various brain conditions, including strokes, MS, Parkinson’s and motor neurone disease.

Around 3,000 patients had their medical files re-examined in 2018 as part of an investigation into Dr Watt’s work at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

In a statement on Monday, the GMC said it had received a large volume of information from both patients and the Independent Neurology Inquiry.

“We believe we have sufficient evidence to progress our primary case, relating to the doctor’s clinical skills, in order to protect future patients,” the GMC said.

“This has been a deeply distressing and vulnerable time for many patients and families. Our sympathy goes out to those affected, and we know how difficult it has been for those awaiting answers.

“We have received concerns directly from a number of patients and we are currently in the process of contacting everyone who has been in touch with us, or with the Inquiry, to update them on our investigation.”

The GMC said it always strives to complete investigations as quickly as possible, while pointing out that this is a particularly “complex case”.

It added: “Where a complaint that we have received meets our threshold for investigation we will first pursue those that are the most likely to demonstrate impaired fitness to practice.”