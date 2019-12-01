GoFundMe started to get NI man Edwin Smith who has a terminal illness home - from intensive care in Thailand

The son of a NI man with a terminal illness is appealing for the public help get his father home.

A Gofundme page set up by Aaron Smith said his 54-year-old father - Edwin Smith - has a condition called ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome).

A hospital bed

The page says: "My father has been taken to ICU in Thailand with a terminal illness.

"He has no insurance and we do not have the money to cover his rising expenses.

"We are trying to return him to the UK but as he is in ICU he will require specialist travel.

"Please help us bring my father home for urgent medical care."

He added: "The chances of dying are 30-50%. Since he was admitted to ICU the medical bills have soared."

