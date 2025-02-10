Golfer who dismissed signs of cancer becomes first patient in the UK to have robotic microsurgery

Surgeons Aadil Khan and Kieran Power with the Symani Surgical System at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London

​An avid golfer who dismissed signs of cancer as a mark from his golf bag has become the first patient in the UK to have robotic microsurgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Lees, 47, from Godalming in Surrey, eventually sought help after seeing news articles surrounding the King's cancer diagnosis.

He then discovered that he had a rare type of skin cancer “the size of two 50 pence pieces”.

Medics needed to urgently remove the cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Lees, an avid golfer who dismissed signs of cancer as a mark from his golf bag

And to aid the reconstruction of the tissue and vessels which were damaged during the cancer-removal procedure, they used robotic-assisted microsurgery – the first time it has been used in the UK.

The robot can replicate the natural movements of the human hand at the micro-scale.

Experts at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London hailed the success of the operation – saying how surprised they were that Mr Lees was able to return to work just weeks afterwards.

Mr Lees, an estate agent, told the PA news agency: “I had a mark that had been on my chest for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It appeared, and it wasn't causing me any discomfort, so I got used to it.

“I kind of assumed that it was because I played golf regularly, I carry a golf bag, and the strapping and sort of caused this sort of marking.

“But around the time King Charles was having his cancer treatments, there was a lot of coverage about it.

“I thought: 'Oh, OK, I better go to the doctor's.'

“So, went to the GP, she didn't think it was anything, but said to get it checked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, I went to see this dermatologist, and they did a biopsy, and then they called me back in and said: 'Look, unfortunately, it's revealed you've got this sort of rare form of sort of skin cancer.'”

Mr Lees was diagnosed with dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans – a rare type of soft tissue sarcoma – in his chest.

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that develops in the body's connective tissues including fat, muscle, nerves and blood and lymph vessels.

Mr Lees was referred to the world-renowned cancer hospital where he was under the care of consultant surgeon, Professor Andrew Hays, and consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon Aadil Khan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procedures took place in November last year and now Mr Lees has since been given the all-clear.

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity funded a UK-first robotic-assisted microsurgery system, called Symani Surgical System.

Mr Khan told PA: “The Symani system is the first open microsurgery robotic system that's been developed in the world, and we are the first hospital in the UK to have it.

“Traditionally, when we used to do microsurgery, we would look down a microscope and we would manually use stitches to connect blood vessels together in order to perform these microsurgical reconstructions for patients who are having cancer treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What the Symani system now does is that it has robotic arms which take over that connection of blood vessels.