Health: Care package plea in lead up to winter after crisis at Antrim Area Hospital A&E
As cracks in the Province's NHS become ever-more apparent in the lead-up to the winter rush, patients and their families have been urged to make extra effort to minimise their hospital stays.
It comes as a “major incident” was declared from Saturday into Sunday at Antrim Area Hospital’s A&E department, which had to shut its doors to any new arrivals after medics became overwhelmed by the volume of patients.
The Northern Health Trust, which runs the hospital, said that "our priority today has to be patient discharge; we appeal for the full co-operation of patients, families and carers”.
This was echoed by DUP MLA Pam Cameron, who told the News Letter the problem was likely to get worse soon without radical action.
Most Popular
"I think this is something we're going to hear more of and it is incredibly distressing to hear,” she said. It is "a huge issue" that healthy people are blocking beds in hospitals because they refuse to leave until they get the exact home care package that they want, the ex-deputy chairwoman of Stormont’s health committee added.
This has been a problem for a number of years, she said, and politicians have often advised constituents to do just this, but the practice must now stop, she added.
"My best advice is that we can assist by ensuring those that are in hospitals who are ready to be discharged, that we accept whatever care package is offered for them. "I am encouraging people to accept the first care package they are offered in order to get out of hospital. And then the trust will be following up to ensure that they get the appropriate care package that they need."
She also said it’s getting harder to attract care staff to implement the care packages, due to high stress and low pay.