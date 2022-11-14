Health: Care package plea in lead up to winter after crisis at Antrim Area Hospital A&E

It comes as a “major incident” was declared from Saturday into Sunday at Antrim Area Hospital’s A&E department, which had to shut its doors to any new arrivals after medics became overwhelmed by the volume of patients.

The Northern Health Trust, which runs the hospital, said that "our priority today has to be patient discharge; we appeal for the full co-operation of patients, families and carers”.

This was echoed by DUP MLA Pam Cameron, who told the News Letter the problem was likely to get worse soon without radical action.

Antrim Area Hospital, where 33 patients are currently waiting for a bed. Patients have been asked not to attend the hospitalâ€™s A&E unless requiring urgent care. The total number of patients in NIâ€™s hospitals has surpassed the peak number recorded during the first wave. Photo Pacemaker Press

"I think this is something we're going to hear more of and it is incredibly distressing to hear,” she said. It is "a huge issue" that healthy people are blocking beds in hospitals because they refuse to leave until they get the exact home care package that they want, the ex-deputy chairwoman of Stormont’s health committee added.

This has been a problem for a number of years, she said, and politicians have often advised constituents to do just this, but the practice must now stop, she added.

"My best advice is that we can assist by ensuring those that are in hospitals who are ready to be discharged, that we accept whatever care package is offered for them. "I am encouraging people to accept the first care package they are offered in order to get out of hospital. And then the trust will be following up to ensure that they get the appropriate care package that they need."