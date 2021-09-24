Health: Follow your gut instincts

Jenna Mulholland, Regul8

Poor gut health is an unhealthy balance in the gut microbiome and can lead to a myriad of health issues from problematic and confidence destroying skin conditions to diabetes, IBS, poor digestion, constipation, diarrhoea, bloating, sleep issues, heartburn and allergies, to even more dangerous illnesses such as cancers, heart disease and liver disease.

The NHS estimates that around four in 10 people in the UK will suffer from one digestive symptom at any one time.

Regul8 Ireland (www.regul8ireland.com) has launched a new herbal product to help combat digestive issues.

The Regul8 ‘Digestive Tune Up’, is a three-step process which helps to cleanse, soothe and maintain our gastrointestinal system.

Jenna Mulholland, from Regul8 Ireland explained: “Imagine your gut as a garden, the weeds are overgrown – how can you ever expect beautiful plants and flowers to grow? Our guts are just like this, and while many pro-biotics, though well-meaning, are simply not able to fight the weeds, to feed the soil and to therefore provide the perfect environment for a stunning healthy garden to grow.

“The Regul8 Digestive Tune Up is literally like no other, ‘Cleanse’ clears the weeds by supporting the natural cleansing of the system, ‘Restore’ feeds the soil by soothing any existing irritations and ‘Maintain’ aids the overall gut health by rebalancing the good bacteria cultures and providing them with the energy to really flourish!”

Jenna said diet and lifestyle choices have a huge impact on the health of our gut and each day we are inundated with opportunities to make the wrong choice, from fast foods to fad diets and hectic lifestyles which force many of us to reach for the easy option.

“Ultimately, left to our own devices, we’re not feeding and nurturing our bodies as they were designed to be cared for, the Digestive Tune Up combines a selection of plant-based ingredients which each pack a real punch and which won’t be found in our regular diets.

“This combination of all-natural plant-based ingredients, in which only the active constituents are retained for maximum delivery, were researched and created in Australia and passed the regulations of some of the strictest governing bodies in the world. Carefully measured, they give our guts a much-needed boost to the system which, amalgamated with healthier choices, will undoubtedly leave us feeling healthier, filled with more energy and much happier!”

One of the main factors of daily life that is resulting in an unhealthy gut is stress. Regul8 has also created a complimentary supplement, Relax, designed to further improve gut health by taking on the daily stresses of everyday life. Relax, taken alone or alongside the Digestive Tune Up, really helps us to build a resilient system, helps promote healthy sleep and minimises feelings of stress and anxiety so our bodies can cope with the world around us.

Signs you have an unhealthy gut…

*You are putting on weight or losing weight without even trying.

*Feeling more stressed than usual? Relax!! Take some time out and enjoy some peace and quiet – your gut and your brain are connected, chronic stress and anxiety can lead to poor digestion and nutrient absorption, inflammation of the gut lining, IBS issues, low levels of good gut bacteria, compromised immune function mood swings and depressive symptoms – do yourself a favour and make time for you!

*Has your skin lost its glow? Often skin issues begin in the gut and therefore no amount of amazing lotions or potions will fix it – you need to look after your skin from the inside out!