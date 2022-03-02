Heartbreaking GoFundMe for ill NI mother-of-two hits £15,000

The page, set up by Adela McCann - who says she is ‘organising this fundraising appeal on behalf of Simon McCann’ - has already gained £15,230 donations.

Explaining her reason for setting up the appeal, Adela, from Augher, says: “Our lovely friend Deirdre McCann has been diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome.

“Deirdre has been in ICU in Craigavon since 19th January, when this illness knocked her off her feet overnight.

“For those who don’t know this illness, it happens when the immune system gets confused and starts attacking the nervous system, making her almost paralysed.

“She is making steady progress with a little more movement in her arm and face but has a long way to go.

“This illness has taken an enormous strain on her husband Simon and her two young boys, who are 2 and 3 and miss their mummy dearly.

“We are asking for much-needed funds to help Deirdre, Simon and the boys in this journey.

“Every little helps and will go a long way with helping this family recover from what can only be described as your worst nightmare.

“Thank you!!