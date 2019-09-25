Heartbreaking tributes paid to young N.I. woman who died suddenly

The family and friends of a young Northern Ireland woman who died suddenly earlier this week have paid tribute to her.

Eímear Quinn, who was from Londonderry, passed away on Monday in the Cromwell Road area of Belfast where she was studying at Ulster University.

Ms. Quinn's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ms. Quinn's boyfriend, Kielan Gillespie, who is also from Londonderry, paid tribute to his "angel" on social media Monday afternoon.

"My angel - I am sorry - I love you.

"My hearts [sic] never been so sore," he said.

A friend of Mr. Gillespie's replied by passing on her heartfelt condolences.

"She’s just so gorgeous - I’m so so sorry Kielan - I’m praying so hard for you, you will get strength,"

A woman who worked with Ms. Quinn described her as a "joy to with" and said she "will be so missed".

"She was such a joy to work with, made everyone in work smile and will be so missed, I'm so sorry, sending prayers and love," she said.

Ms. Quinn will be waked in her parents' home in Foylesprings and funeral details will be confirmed later.

Ulster University is offering support and information via Student Wellbeing in all campus hubs or telephone 028 95367000 or studentwellbeing@ulster.ac.uk or checking out www.ulster.ac.uk/wellbeing.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this story please contact Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 or visit their website lifelinehelpline.info or contact the Samaritans on 116 123 (U.K.) or visit their website samaritans.org