Hundreds of recruits sought to determine future of NI health service

Hundreds of members of the public are to be recruited to help determine the changes needed in the health service, it has been announced.

Northern Ireland’s health service has come under increasing pressure in recent months, with experts warning of the need for radical changes.

Patients are faced with waiting lists for hospital appointments and emergency care far in excess of those faced elsewhere in the UK.

The civil servant tasked with running the Department of Health in the absence of a minister, Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly, warned earlier this month that without reform “something has to give”.

The Patient and Client Council, whose job is to represent patients, carers and communities, announced in Belfast yesterday that it is working with health authorities to recruit members of the public to help shape the nature of the changes required.

Initially, the people recruited to take part — only some of whom will be paid for their time — will look at changes to emergency care, elective care, cancer care and record keeping.

Jessica Murray, project co-ordinator with the Patient and Client Council, said: “In the first phase of our project we have four areas of transformation. We have the encompass project which will introduce electronic health records, we have the review of emergency care which is essentially our A&E and minor injury units. We also have the reform of day case and elective care, so planned procedures and surgeries. We also have the development of a new Northern Ireland cancer strategy.

“Across those four projects we will have voluntary roles, paid roles where various skills will be required, workshops which will look into informing new models of care.”

Viviane McConvey, chief executive of the Patient and Client Council, added: “They will be guiding and directing how well it works, what changes need to be made.”

Charlotte McArdle, chief nursing officer, said: “It has never been more important that we listen and act on the views of those who use health and social care services. Change is happening to ensure our services evolve and it is coming.”