It took Kerry Alexander longer than others in her slimming group to lose weight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least she felt deflated when she started on her weight loss journey nine years ago in 2016.

At this stage it was her fifth time to join Slimming World – but this time she set a two stone weight loss goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A woman started at same time as me and she got 2 stone off in 10 weeks. I don’t know how she did that other than by starving herself?

Kerry Alexander before and after weight loss

‘But I think it took me a year to lose the two stone. After that I was on a mission.

‘Once I got those two stone off I tried to lose half a stone every time after that’.

At the start of the process Kerry weighed 15 stone 8.

‘Losing the two stone took me about a year because I wasn’t trying as hard as I needed to. But with every half stone gone I felt great.

Kerry Alexander before and after weight loss

‘So when I got the two stone off I was ecstatic’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry said that ‘if someone had said to me at the start I had 6 stone to lose I would never have stuck at it’.

‘Not in a month of Sunday’s would I have stuck it,’ she said.

‘But when I got two stone off my mindset changed and I had 2.5 stone off in a few weeks.

Kerry after weight loss

‘When I got to 3 stone it was a major achievement in my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘And on I went half stone by half stone down to nine and a half stone.

‘One day my friend asked me if I wanted her size 10 trousers and I told her to wise up as they would never fit me – but they fitted me perfectly so that was another milestone’.

Kerry said since losing excess weight she no longer has asthma and is much fitter than she was.

‘My life had changed completely and mindset. I am much fitter and have now ran three half marathons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But my husband is now cracking up with the clothes I am buying because I can’.

After reaching her target weight and going from size 24 – 10 Kerry was asked to become a Slimming World consultant.

‘I was 38-years-old when I started slimming and with my new role I am not finished as I now watch my food every day, trying to maintain every day.

‘If I didn’t go to class I would just put it back on again.

‘You need accountability and a lifestyle change so this is part of my life now.