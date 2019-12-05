‘Improved offer’ to health workers rejected

Industrial action in the Northern Ireland health service is now set to escalate after an “improved” pay offer was rejected by trade unions.

A hectic series of meetings involving unions, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the Department of Health were held on Thursday afternoon.

Intensive negotiations involving officials from Unison, Unite, NIPSA, and the Royal College of Nursing on one side and senior civil servants from the Department of Health on the other side stretched well into the evening on Thursday.

The hastily-arranged talks at Castle Buildings at Stormont followed a meeting on Wednesday between civil servants and the Northern Ireland Secretary, and a further meeting between trade unions and Mr Smith on Thursday afternoon.

Both union officials and the Secretary of State described those talks as “positive” but the offer on the table failed to break the deadlock.

Indistrial action is now set to intensify in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Unison members including hospital porters, drivers and other health workers have already been engaged in targeted strike action, while all members have been taking part in other forms of industrial action.

The Royal College of Nursing, meanwhile, has also been engaged in industrial action short of a strike.

The action has prompted the cancellation of thousands of appointments across Northern Ireland, amid warnings over patient safety in the already crisis-hit health service.

But a major day of action is now set to take place exactly one week before Christmas, on December 18, when Unite and NIPSA members will join nursing staff from both the RCN and Unison on strike.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said there had been positive discussions and an “improved offer” from the Department of Health.

“I hope it will be carefully considered by the unions” he said in a tweet.

The civil servant at the head of the department of health in the absence of an elected minister, permanent secretary Richard Pengelly, said the new offer is “final”.

“It is a matter of great regret that unions have taken this position, indicating that industrial action will now escalate,” he said.

“This will impact significantly on patient care in an already very challenging period for the health service.

“We have made a sizeable new offer. In the absence of Ministers, this is the furthest I am able to go. It is therefore the final offer for this year.”

Mr Pengelly continued: “Our proposals involve a projected 3.1% increase in the overall pay bill for Agenda for Change staff. This allows us to mirror the English NHS pay settlement for this year, as we did in 2018/19 when a 3% increase was awarded.

“This was always our intention. It had not been possible up to now within the budget we had at our disposal.

“We were informed by Department of Finance colleagues yesterday that an additional £28m is now available for this financial year. That has led to today’s increased offer.”

He added: “I accept it does not address everything trade unions wanted. That will require a Minister and longer term budgetary certainty. Neither does it resolve the financial and other challenges which the Department is facing.”