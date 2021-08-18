IN PICTURES: Inside Northern Ireland’s ‘care home of the future’

View across Irish Sea from first floor balcony at Copelands

Described as a “care home of the future”, Copelands is a flagship project of Belfast Central Mission (BCM), set up in 1889 by the Methodist Church.

The site which will accommodate 60 residents, between Donaghadee and Millisle, has been in the possession of BCM since the 1930s, having been an orphanage, children’s home and conference centre during its lifespan.

Nicky Conway, BCM’s Chief Executive, said: “It has been a long road, but it has been a worthwhile journey to get where we are today with Copelands, and we are very proud of what we have achieved.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What Copelands will provide in terms of care provision and a sense of community will be invaluable to those living and working there, but also to the neighbouring community, which has welcomed and embraced the project wholeheartedly.”

The focus of Copelands is to provide a sense of safety and wellbeing for those that live there and their families. Amenities the residents can benefit from include a cinema-style screening room, a hair salon and spa, communal lounges and dining rooms, quiet spaces for reflection and reading, a craft room, landscaped grounds, an enclosed garden and a rooftop terrace boasting views across the Irish Sea.

Andrea Selby, manager of Copelands, said: “We are beyond delighted that we have finally reached the stage where we can open our doors and welcome our first residents. Since mid-June we have been slowly introducing small numbers into each available wing to allow for settling in and a two-week isolation period.

“The combination of experience, enthusiasm and the beautiful new environment has meant the energy around the place is palpable and we are all so excited to be welcoming residents.”

The exterior of Copelands residential care home

BCM is a registered charity which operates around 20 social care and housing projects across NI.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

The Sea Breeze Salon and Spa at Copelands

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry

Acting Editor

The Sunshine Room for arts and crafts at Copelands

The reception Area at Copelands

Pebbles Cafe at Copelands

Glass walkway connecting residential wings at Copelands