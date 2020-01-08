In Pictures: NI NHS nursing staff begin 12-hour strike over pay and staffing levels
The Health and Social Care Board said it expects “significant disruption”.
This is a second wave of protests over pay and staffing levels with more than 2,000 appointments and procedures have been cancelled, including a number of elective caesarean operations.
Nurses at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital as the RCN take strike action. About 9,000 nurses across Northern Ireland have begun a 12-hour strike. The action began at 8am on Wednesday in a second wave of protests over pay and staffing levels
