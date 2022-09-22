Increasing concern for welfare of missing Daniel Smith - PSNI ask for your help
We are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the welfare of missing person Daniel Smith.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:52 am
Updated
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:55 am
A post on social media says Daniel was last seen at around 4.30pm on Tuesday 20th September in the New Lodge area of Belfast.
"If you have any information that can assist us in locating Daniel please contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency," adds the post.