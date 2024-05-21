Richard Spratt, Cancer Focus NI, and Indie Füde owner Johnny McDowell

​The owner of an independent NI business that champions local produce, has partnered with leading local cancer charity, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The charity’s mission of supporting local people on their cancer journey hits home for Co Down man Johnny who received his own cancer diagnosis in 2012 and underwent a long period of treatment and recovery.

While travelling through Southeast Asia, Johnny began feeling unwell and cut his trip short to travel home to Northern Ireland and undergo tests. In September 2012 a tumour was found above his kidney that required a specialist surgeon from Australia to make the trip to Northern Ireland to perform the surgery.

Forced to put his travel plans on pause, the entrepreneur and Comber native quickly realised the beauty that was on his own doorstep and developed a passion for local food and producers, and the story behind their businesses. Now with two locations in the heart of Comber and the popular Ormeau Road area in Belfast, Indie Füde is going from strength to strength while promoting everything Irish and independent.

Indie Füde emphasises quality and local, a commonality shared with Cancer Focus NI, with all funds raised in Northern Ireland remaining right here, to support local people and their families dealing with a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Every year the organisation needs to raise £4.4 million to continue to deliver cancer support services like counselling, family support, specialist bra fitting, art therapy and a patient driving service. While also funding local pioneering research of cancers of unmet need.

Johnny emphasises the importance of supporting a local cancer charity that is making a difference to others who are on their cancer journey in Northern Ireland:

“The support I had from various cancer focused charities across Northern Ireland was unbelievable and I am forever grateful. The services that Cancer Focus NI provide for local people who are dealing with cancer are a lifeline on a journey that can often feel isolating. All of us at Indie Füde are looking forward to giving something back and supporting the Cancer Focus NI team in the fantastic work they do for those affected by cancer here in Northern Ireland.”

Richard Spratt, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland chief executive welcomes the new partnership and drives home the importance of support from the local business sector:

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with Johnny and the team at Indie Füde, a fantastic local business highlighting the importance of supporting local. This is

something that is at the core of our new strategy as we aim to deliver services in the heart of communities across Northern Ireland. We have recently launched a 5-year plan, that will see us open five new and bespoke Cancer Support Centres across Northern Ireland, with the first of these opening in Enniskillen at the end of 2024.

“Businesses will play a massive role in the charity’s strategic direction over the coming months and years by ensuring the delivery and sustainability of the Cancer Support Centres, and we can’t thank Indie Füde enough for their support.”

Indie Füde employees, clients, and loyal customers have an exciting year ahead with plans to host a range of fun-filled fundraisers, sporting events, collections, raffles

and gifts in kind. Just £480 raised by the company can pay for six hours of counselling for someone going through a cancer diagnosis or bereavement. As part of the charity partnership, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland will be providing information and wellbeing days including stop smoking stands, care in the sun clinics, and a visit from our Keeping Well Van to offer employees and customers the chance to take steps to lower their risk of cancer.