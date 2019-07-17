Larne student selected for health education trip to Uganda

Larne social work student Nicola Wolfe has been selected by the Girls’ Brigade and Fields of Life organisations to take part in an overseas mercy mission.

Nicola, who is a member of Larne Methodist Church, is one of 11 women from across Europe who will be taking part in a trip to Uganda this month to work with primary and secondary school pupils.

Nicola says that the focus of the trip is “empowering women and girls using the ‘I an Girl’ project to deliver classes and education on women’s health and the issues surrounding it, allowing them to stay in education and fulfil their promise and dreams in life”.

‘I am girl’ is a health education initiative which seeks to improve the attendance of adolescent girls in school.

Nicola has received support from Larne Methodist Church including a coffee morning organised in the church and also from Larne Rotary Club, the University of Ulster, the East Antrim Company of Girls’ Brigade and personal donations.