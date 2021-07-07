The Northern Ireland Executive will discuss the possibility of ending the mandatory wearing of face coverings and social distancing when it meets on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he intends to do away with the mandatory wearing of face coverings, social distancing and other restrictions in England on July 19, 2021.

The move was supported by DUP MP Sammy Wilson who said he would like to see something similar developed for Northern Ireland.

Health Minister, Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer, Sir. Michael McBride will present a paper listing recommendations to the Executive tomorrow.

Minister Swann and CMO McBride have both suggested they would not be recommending doing away with the mask mandate and social distancing.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill described the announcement made by Prime Minister Johnson was “reckless” and insisted the Executive would be taking its lead from Health Minister Swann and Chief Medical Officer Sir. Michael McBride and not Westminster.

“We have prided ourselves on taking our own path and that remains the case,” said deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, in the Assembly chamber on Tuesday.

“Our Executive will meet on Thursday and our Executive will decide collectively on what our next step will be.