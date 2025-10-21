Local charity urges women to ‘Rethink Your Drink’ during Menopause Awareness Month

ASCERT, Northern Ireland’s leading alcohol, drug and mental health charity, is raising awareness about the impact of alcohol on menopause symptoms, urging women to “rethink their drink” as part of a new information campaign highlighting the often-overlooked connection between midlife hormonal changes and alcohol consumption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Menopause can bring a range of challenging symptoms, including hot flushes, night sweats, disrupted sleep, mood swings and anxiety. According to ASCERT, alcohol can make many of these symptoms worse.

“Many women tell us they use alcohol to relax or cope with stress during menopause,” said Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT. “But what they might not realise is that alcohol can actually intensify symptoms such as hot flushes, sleep problems and mood changes. We want to encourage women to think about how much they drink and explore healthier ways to manage this life stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcohol and menopause: a difficult mix

Gary McMichael, Chief Executive

As women age, their bodies change, losing muscle, gaining fat, and breaking down alcohol more slowly. This means alcohol stays in the system longer and can have stronger effects. During menopause, these changes can contribute to weight gain, increased anxiety, and disrupted sleep.

Heavy drinking can also have longer-term effects. “After menopause, women’s bones naturally become thinner,” explained McMichael. “Drinking too much alcohol can make this worse, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Alcohol use in midlife is also linked to higher risks of heart disease and certain cancers, including breast cancer.”

Women and alcohol: why the difference matters

Alcohol affects women differently than men. Women tend to be smaller and have less of the enzyme that breaks down alcohol in the stomach, meaning their blood alcohol levels rise more quickly. Because women generally have more body fat and less body water, the alcohol becomes more concentrated in the bloodstream.

“These biological differences mean women can be more affected by alcohol than men, even when drinking the same amount,” McMichael added. “Understanding that is key to making informed choices about drinking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making small changes can make a big difference

The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend that both men and women should not regularly drink more than 14 units per week, spread evenly over three or more days. ASCERT advises simple, practical steps to help reduce alcohol intake:

Make a plan: Set a limit and keep track of your drinking.

Set a limit and keep track of your drinking. Set a budget: Decide how much you’ll spend on alcohol and stick to it.

Decide how much you’ll spend on alcohol and stick to it. Choose smaller sizes or low-alcohol drinks.

Space out your drinks: Alternate with water or soft drinks.

Alternate with water or soft drinks. Find other ways to unwind: Try exercise, mindfulness, or creative hobbies.

Try exercise, mindfulness, or creative hobbies. Take alcohol-free days each week.

Is it time for a change?

ASCERT’s Rethink Your Drink campaign invites women to reflect on their relationship with alcohol using the steps AWARE, PREPARE, ENGAGE, a practical framework for making sustainable lifestyle changes.

“Menopause is a time of transition,” McMichael said. “By becoming more aware and making small, positive changes, women can protect their health, improve their wellbeing, and feel more in control.”