Man at centre of NI coronavirus scare to find out if he is infected later today

The man at the centre of a suspected case of the deadly coronavirus in Northern Ireland is due to receive test results later today.

The patient is currently receiving treatment in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where, as a precautionary measure, he has been placed in an isolation unit.

The virus originated in the city of Wuhan in China - it is believed the man travelled from Wuhan to Northern Ireland last weekend.

The Wuhan Coronavirus has so far resulted in the deaths of 26 people in China - there have been 830 confirmed cases.

There have been 14 suspected cases of Wuhan coronavirus in the UK since yesterday but at the time of publication there were still no confirmed cases of the lethal illness in the UK.

Test results for five of the 14 suspected cases have come back negative.

Authorities in China are scrambling to contain the virus with a purpose built hospital designed to treat people who test positive to having the coronavirus.

Ten cities in China comprising of more than 30 million people are on lockdown.