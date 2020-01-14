Man recovering from injuries after teatime shooting | victim sustained injuries to knee and foot

A man has been treated in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in a shooting in Belfast.

The incident happened at Burnaby Walk, Belfast around 6pm yesterday.

Yesterday a PSNI spokesman said the victim was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

It is believed he sustained an injury to his knee and foot.



Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: "I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist detectives with their enquiries to contact them in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1785 13/01/20. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.