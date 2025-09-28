Marie Curie Twilight Walk: Over 700 people in Belfast take strides for end of life care

Participants walked 4.3 miles around Barnett Demesne in Belfast , in celebration and in memory of relatives and friends who received Marie Curie’s nursing care in their final days. Marie Curie healthcare assistant Jemma Sewell joined the walkers in memory of her aunt Joanne Galbraith, who died of ovarian cancer in January 2024, aged 58.

She said: “The quality of care that Marie Curie provides for patients, as well as the holistic care for families, is second to none. My own family experienced this first hand when my aunt Joanne was cared for at the Marie Curie hospice in Belfast last year. So, I walked tonight in memory of aunt Joanne and all those who I’ve been privileged to care for at the end of their lives.”