Aoibhín, Nora and Louise Dougan were among a group of over 100 people walking in memory of Delia McCarron

Marie Curie Twilight Walk: Over 700 people in Belfast take strides for end of life care

By Roderick McMurray
Published 28th Sep 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2025, 16:16 BST
More than 700 people took part in Marie Curie’s Twilight Walk on Saturday night to support the leading end of life charity.

Participants walked 4.3 miles around Barnett Demesne in Belfast, in celebration and in memory of relatives and friends who received Marie Curie’s nursing care in their final days. Marie Curie healthcare assistant Jemma Sewell joined the walkers in memory of her aunt Joanne Galbraith, who died of ovarian cancer in January 2024, aged 58.

She said: “The quality of care that Marie Curie provides for patients, as well as the holistic care for families, is second to none. My own family experienced this first hand when my aunt Joanne was cared for at the Marie Curie hospice in Belfast last year. So, I walked tonight in memory of aunt Joanne and all those who I’ve been privileged to care for at the end of their lives.”

Visit mariecurie.org.uk or call the free Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309.

Team 'Shining for Debbie' walked in celebration of Debbie McKnight

1. Marie Curie Twilight Walk

Team 'Shining for Debbie' walked in celebration of Debbie McKnight Photo: Marie Curie

Claire McGuigan and Alice McCann from Draperstown

2. Marie Curie Twilight Walk

Claire McGuigan and Alice McCann from Draperstown Photo: Marie Curie

Sarah Burns and daughter Evie Adgey walked in memory of Sarah's brother, Ricky Burns

3. Marie Curie Twilight Walk

Sarah Burns and daughter Evie Adgey walked in memory of Sarah's brother, Ricky Burns Photo: Marie Curie

Marie Curie staff (L-R) Lucille Cullen, Oliver Norman, Naomi Campbell and Jemma Sewell cut the ribbon to start the Twilight Walk

4. Marie Curie Twilight Walk

Marie Curie staff (L-R) Lucille Cullen, Oliver Norman, Naomi Campbell and Jemma Sewell cut the ribbon to start the Twilight Walk Photo: Marie Curie

