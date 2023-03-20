Massive outpouring of grief for young Jack McKitterick who died suddenly with brain aneurysm

In a loving tribute on Social media, Thomas McKitterick says: “It kills me to say this but my loving brother Jack suffered a Brain aneurysm and after a lot of fighting like only Jack can do us as a family had the worst day we will have in our lives having to say goodbye to Jack as he passed away on Thursday 16th of March at 11:20am. "

He adds: “My brother was and always will be the most important person in my life and someone i am so proud to call my brother, he’s taught me everything I have ever done in my life and he give me memories I will cherish every day of my life.

"Jack was the most gorgeous person inside and out who was loved by so many and will continue to be loved by everyone who ever laid eyes on him.

"The most funny and charismatic person I’ve ever met who made me laugh every single day with his wonderful humour we shared together.

"Jack I will love and continue loving you every day and you will never be out of my thoughts.”

He adds that his brother’s funeral will be held on Wednesday March 22 at 2pm in All Saints Parish Church in Antrim.

Social media has been inundated with messages of sympathy from those who knew Jack, including Antrim Rovers FC who said: “Everyone at Antrim Rovers is saddened to hear of the passing of ex youth player Jack McKitterick.

"A minute silence was observed at our senior Swifts game today to pay our respects.

"Thoughts and prayers are with the McKitterick family and extended family circle at this hard time.”

Other messages include: Darren Mailey Personal Training who said – ‘Such sad news hearing this morning the passing of young Jack Mckitterick

‘From myself and all of the gym we are thinking of all the family Circle and friends from the gym

‘Sending our deepest sympathy to you all …’

Antrim Eagles FC: ‘Everyone at Antrim Eagles FC are deeply saddened by the terrible news about the passing of former player Jack McKitterick.

‘Our thoughts are with Simon, Bronagh, Thomas and the wider family circle at this very difficult time’

CK Barbers: ‘It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I have to write this

‘It’s been absolutely heartbreaking to hear the news of the passing of a good friend of mine, Jack mckitterick

‘Jack has been getting his hair cut with me for many years now and he became a very good friend of mine. Jack had the biggest heart and you would struggle to find a nicer person in this world than jack. He would have done absolutely anything for you and no matter what, he was always smiling and creating a good atmosphere in the shop.

‘All our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of jack at this very difficult time

‘If anyone would like to attend jacks funeral it will be on Wednesday 22nd of March 2:00pm at All Saints Parish church, Antrim

‘Rest easy Jack you will be missed mate’

Friend Joe Webb said: ‘One of the hardest things I’ve had to do is say goodbye to my best friend, Jack.

‘Sadly the worst things in life come to the best people. Privileged to of had a friend like you, a proper gentleman and a credit to his family, God only takes the best. Happy birthday to you, love you lots

‘Appreciate & Hug them family and friends of yours tighter than usual cause in a blink of an eye it can all change, Read that again.’

A death notice on Bairds of Antrim undertakers page says Jack who died on March 16 is the “beloved son of Simon and Bronagh, much loved brother of Thomas, loving grandson of John, Bill and Dee and the late Malachy and Nuala”.