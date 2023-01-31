A post on The Bike House Facebook page says: “ **CLOSED WEDNESDAY 1st FEBRUARY**

"It’s with heavy hearts that this week we will be saying goodbye to our dear friend, Andy.

"For anyone that knew him, he was the light in the room when he arrived, the heart of the weekend group ride and an absolute joy to be around.

"We have many many fantastic memories, from dancing in the window of our old Grays Hill shop, to knocking all of our display bikes over one day and a catastrophic case of “The Knock” one day in the Mournes.

"There are just too many to list!!

"Andy was one of the best, taken far too soon and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“Rest in peace #thesoda”

Andrew Young

Other tributes from friends associated with The Bike House add: “RIP buddy it was a pleasure knowing you”,

“Such sad news. Andrew was such a gentleman”, “Absolutely heartbreaking. Have known Andy for so many years. Having r wee dogs is how we met. Thinking about his family at this sad time. Xxx”,

“I am so, so sorry for family, and you all. I met Andy, maybe only three times. Once on a ride. And understand even from that what you express so eloquently and tragically here. Thoughts with you all on Wednesday. Fine men all, one less now.”

Other tributes added: “I had no idea someone so relatively young, so full of life, humour and badness (in a good way) was so sick.

Andrew Young messing about

"The irony is on Mondays I drive past the Marie Curie hospice at Knock for work twice, and also walk past it for the same reason - had I known Andy was a resident I would've said hello November December and maybe goodbye later, so terribly sad, especially for his young family and the many that knew him through work, cycling and socially” and “Such a big void in so many peoples life's but especially to his wife ,son and family.

"Always the most friendly, funny and loyal friend.

"You will be so missed Andy life sometimes just isn't fair.

Lots of love xx”

Andy Young who was in his 40’s died after a cancer battle.