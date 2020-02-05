Medical groups warn against any ‘arbitrary’ limits on abortion in NI

Medical groups representing midwives, obstetricians and gynaecologists have warned against imposing “arbitrary” restrictions on abortion in Northern Ireland before 24 weeks.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (FSRH), have published their responses to government proposals for a new abortion regime for Northern Ireland.

Abortion was decriminalised here in October after MPs at Westminster voted for a law change in July in the absence of a Northern Ireland Assembly.

This will remain the case until March 31, when a new legal framework is due to come into effect.

The professional bodies representing midwives, obstetricians and gynaecologists say they “strongly encourage the Government to establish a legal framework which removes the barriers to abortion care and ensures the needs of girls and women are met”.

The medical groups say there is “no clinical basis for introducing a restriction at either 12 or 14 weeks, and that introducing such restrictions would present a series of difficulties, including a number of women having to travel to the rest of the UK to complete their abortions – which would represent a failed regulatory framework”.

Professor Dame Lesley Regan, chair of the RCOG’s abortion taskforce, said: “We urge the Government to introduce a legal framework which will allow best-practice care without introducing unnecessary barriers and restrictions. We are committed to working with healthcare professionals in Northern Ireland to train and deliver these services.”

Karen Murray, from the Royal College of Midwives, said: “The RCM joins the RCOG and FSRH in urging the Government to introduce a legal framework which is based on the best available evidence and does not introduce clinically unnecessary and administratively burdensome restrictions which create barriers to care.”

Dr Asha Kasliwal, president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, said: “The new framework for abortion care in Northern Ireland is the perfect opportunity to strip down the barriers to what is an essential part of sexual and reproductive healthcare. Women should be able to access safe and legal abortion care wherever they live in the UK.

“Currently, just over one quarter of women of reproductive age use contraceptives in Northern Ireland whilst more than three quarters do so in all of Britain.”

Dr Kasliwal continued: “Sexual and reproductive healthcare services in Northern Ireland are underfunded, understaffed and are unable to offer women the full range of contraceptive methods. The new framework for abortion care has the potential to build a holistic, integrated sexual and reproductive healthcare service in Northern Ireland.”

The government published its consultation paper on abortion in November.