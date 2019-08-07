Mid and East Antrim will be an ‘age-friendly’ council

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has voted to become an “age-friendly” council.

Ald. Billy Ashe who proposed the motion, seconded by Cllr. William McCaughey, said: “Almost 20 per cent of the 139,000 residents of Mid and East Antrim are over 65 and the percentage is expected to rise to 28 per cent by 2030.

“I don’t believe we can be complacent on this issue and I want to pay tribute to the many statutory, community and voluntary organisations and groups that have and continue to do sterling work with our older community.

“I want to say clearly our older people have been and continue to be an asset to this borough and still have much to contribute when one thinks about the real life experiences of some 27,800 people and the richness of that experience.

“Let us be the example for others and let us make good use of the powers invested in this council and make a real change.”

Cllr. William McCaughey, said: “For all of us, this will be an issue at some point in our lives, whether personally or looking after extended family when they struggle to remain independent.

“We all have a desire to live into old age with a quality of life so we can enjoy our latter years.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to providing for the ageing population and this motion will further enhance our performance on what we have already done.”