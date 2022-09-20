Conjoined twins Anabelle and

A post on Antrim Town social media page said: “As the eyes of the world are on London today, could the good people of Antrim say a wee prayer for Dan and Hannah Bateson and their 2 girls who are in the capital today.

“This is the day that the girls have their surgery.

"As a parent I can imagine for a minute the stress and anxiety they are feeling. I have the privilege of knowing this couple, two of the nicest people you could meet.”

An earlier post on the Bateson Conjoined Twins Facebook page said: “The big day is nearly upon us.

“The reality of what is ahead of our wee family is definitely sinking in.

"Over the next couple of days Dan and I are going to hold our girls as close as possible, loads of cuddles.

"We won’t be able to hold them for so long afterwards and we plan on making the most of every moment between now and Monday.

“We are going to go quiet on the ole socials between now and the surgery but we will try and get you all an update afterwards as soon as we can.

“I can’t tell you how completely overwhelmed we are by the love and support we have received.

"I would love to reply to each and every message but just know that we are so very grateful.

“Please can I ask that you continue pray for our girls and for us to have the strength to care for them in the days, weeks and months ahead.

“Lots of love Dan, Hannah, Annie and Issie

“Ps it’s a nightmare to get the 4 of us looking at the camera at the same time… and all looking happy at the same time.”

In recent months the family started a JustGiving page in a bid to raise funds for their daughters operation.

So far they have raised £21,107.

The appeal explains: “Annabelle and Isabelle our miracle babies.

“Their parents, Hannah & Dan, found out early in the pregnancy that they were having conjoined twins. This was a long waitied for pregnancy and they were committed to carrying on even though the outcome was so uncertain.

“From the beginning these girls showed their determination, no one knew if they would survive the pregnancy or birth but the girls were born with lungs filled with air, screaming, showing everyone their strength and fight, we hope and pray that this determination continues to carry them through the challenges that they are going face throughout their lives.”