'Mixed emotions' as conjoined Bateson twins hit one year milestone of separation

A post on Bateson Conjoined Twins blog says: “We had a little family get together this weekend to mark the day.

"It was a mix of emotions, it doesn’t feel right to call it a celebration as quite honestly the 19th of September and the weeks after were the hardest and most traumatic times of our lives so far.

"BUT it was so important to us that we remembered how brave and strong our two wee girls were.

"We never went in to a lot of detail about what the girls went through but honestly it’s more than anyone could ever imagine.

"A doctor one day described our girls to other staff in handover and the words he used were “apart from their head and arms, every part of these little girls have been operated on..” as I type these words I have tears in my eyes.”

The post adds that “this little video is a very very tiny snapshot of this time and how hard these girls fought to be here”.

"The prayer that covered Annie and Issie as they went in to surgery and in the weeks and months afterwards was nearly palpable, we could feel it holding them and us up.

"I could go on and on about the last year but I’ll just say this, to the teams at Great Ormond Street hospital that cared for our girls THANK YOU.

"To our local community and beyond, we are truly grateful for everything that you all have done to support our wee family, the prayer, the beautiful words of encouragement and the financial support we have been blessed by. We are so thankful to God for giving us our girls and carrying us through this last year.

“Fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful l, I know that full well” Psalms 139:14