Mourners asked to wear club colours at funeral of NI schoolboy

The funeral will take place on Saturday of a 12-year-old footballer who died suddenly after complications arising from heart surgery.

Sean Hamilton who was from the New Lodge area of Belfast died on Sunday when it is understood he suffered a heart attack after surgery at a Dublin hospital.

The pupil at St Gerard’s School in west Belfast was a player with St Patrick’s FC.

It has been reported he had undergone regular check-ups due to a family history of heart conditions and his health had deteriorated recently.

Patrick Downey, chairman of St Patrick’s FC, told the Irish News that Sean “was a good kid and a good footballer”.

He said: “He was known as the quiet man until you put a football at his feet, super strong and committed.

“Sean faced everything head on, he was such a brave lad,” he commented.

St Gerard’s Principal Stephen Ramsey described Sean as a “highly valued member of our year eight group”.

“Sean was a beautiful, kind young lad who was exceptionally popular with his peers and the staff alike,” he said.

“Sean was a highly talented sportsman but his most outstanding quality was his modest and unassuming personality that drew warmth and affection from all who knew or met him.”

His funeral will take place on Saturday at 9.30am in St Patrick’s Church followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium with committal at 11am.

His family have asked mourners to wear green for St Patrick’s FC or red for Manchester United, who Sean supported.

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money for Our Lady’s Children Hospital Heart Ward and the Children’s Heartbeat Trust in memory of Sean.