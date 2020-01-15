'Need to talk' campaign launched by RNIB - as someone begins to lose their sight every 15 minutes

RNIB are aiming to get people who are losing their sight talking.

The ‘Need to Talk’ team supports adults and young people over the age of 11 who are blind or partially sighted.

Talking can help move your life forward in the direction you want whether it is about ambitions for your family, work, social life or emotional and physical wellbeing.

They can also offer support to help face the future with confidence.

The RNIB ‘Need to Talk’ counselling service, which is delivered alongside ‘Fighting Blindness’, aims to rebuild confidence and help you retain independence.

People can receive eight to ten counselling sessions over the phone.

People can get in touch with Need to Talk’s counselling and Living with Sight Loss team by telephoning, or emailing RNIB or Fighting Blindness.

Phone RNIB on: 0303 123 9999, or email: needtotalk@rnib.org.uk (rnib.org.uk).