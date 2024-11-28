A new £3.2m centre at Antrim Hospital to support cancer patients and their families was given the go-ahead by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust board at a meeting on Thursday (November 28).

The planned development will take place through a partnership between the Macmillan charity and the Northern Trust. The charity will be contributing £2.5m to the project with the remainder to be funded by the Trust.

The proposed standalone two-storey building will include a lounge and information hub; two therapy rooms; two quiet rooms; a family room and group room.

Construction work is expected to commence on site in autumn 2025, further to planning approval from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, with the facility expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

Artist’s impression of the proposed Macmillan centre. Pic supplied by Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Presenting the business case at the meeting, Paddy Graffin, divisional director of infrastructure, said it would be a “holistic health and well-being centre” which would be “accessible to the community”.

“The Trust has been working with Macmillan during the feasibility stage. The preferred option is to develop a new building for an information and support centre, a new standalone building,” he explained.

Very Welcome

Non-executive board member Terri Scott described the proposal as “very welcome”, noting that it was a “big commitment for the Trust”.

Board chair Anne O’Reilly said it would “not put any additional challenges and pressure on us as a board”. “I am delighted to now have it within the Trust”, she added.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the board chair commented: “Our Trust is currently the only HSC (Health and Social Care) Trust in the region without a dedicated cancer support centre at its main acute hospital site.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Macmillan on this project to bring this new information and support centre to Antrim Area Hospital. It will improve services for cancer patients, their families and carers and create equity of provision for our local population in the Northern Trust.”

Matt Mallon, interim cancer services manager, with the Northern Trust, added: “Having a dedicated centre for our community will vastly improve how we are able to support those affected by cancer. It will allow people to access support and information in a bespoke, welcoming environment away from our very busy clinical area.”

Macmillan spokesperson Gordon McLean said: “As the number of people with cancer grows, it’s important that everyone has access to services that meet their individual needs. Working in partnership with the Northern Trust, we can improve cancer care together and ensure that more people get the support they need.”