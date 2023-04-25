News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
20 minutes ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
3 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96

​New type of pain relief could be routinely offered to women in labour

​Women in labour are set to be offered a new type of patient-controlled pain relief as an alternative to an epidural.

By Helen McGurk
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST
The fast-acting opioid called reminfentanil can be offered to those who want ongoing pain relief during labourThe fast-acting opioid called reminfentanil can be offered to those who want ongoing pain relief during labour
The fast-acting opioid called reminfentanil can be offered to those who want ongoing pain relief during labour

The fast-acting opioid called reminfentanil can be offered to those who want ongoing pain relief during labour but do not wish to have an epidural, according to updated draft guidance from the National Institute for health and Care Excellence (Nice).

It said that, as women control the medication themselves, they may be able to be more mobile than they would with an epidural.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the updated draft guidance states that Tens devices are not provided by the NHS but women in labour can use their own if they wish. However, they should be advised “there is very little evidence of its effectiveness in established labour, but no evidence of harm”.

Reminfentanil is delivered through a tube into the bloodstream.

Most Popular

A machine containing the drug is connected to this tube and women in labour can self-administer the pain relief as necessary. A timer connected to the machine ensures they cannot take too much.

Nice said that when compared with opioids given via and injection, reminfentanil has been shown to reduce the use of epidurals – an injection of medication into the back, which stops women feeling pain in the lower half of the body.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also a reduced likelihood of birth with forceps or ventouse.

It comes after a number of hospitals suspended the use of gas and air as a method of pain relief during labour due to concerns over medical staff being exposed to nitrous oxide for prolonged periods.

The updated guidance from Nice also makes suggestions about where women should choose to give birth.

The new draft Nice guidance is being put out for consultation until June 6.

Related topics:NHS