NI abortion law change: Labour MP Stella Creasy asks for police protection

A pregnant MP has asked the police for protection after an anti-abortion group launched a campaign against her.

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy, who supported efforts to bring about a change in the law to see abortion decriminalised in Northern Ireland, was targeted by a group calling itself the Centre For Bioethical Reform UK.

A billboard poster was put up in her constituency by the group with an image of a foetus and a link to a website called Stop Stella.

Advertising agency Clear Channel, which owns the billboard, apologised and said yesterday it was taking immediate action to remove the posters.

Ms Creasy said she has already received “numerous threats” and has sought police protection, and the help of the Commons authorities, although she said support has not been forthcoming.

Raising a point of order in the Commons, Ms Creasy said: “For the last six days an organisation calling itself the Centre For Bioethical Reform UK has been waging a campaign of intimidation and harassment against myself and by extension my constituents.”

Ms Creasy said members of the group turned up in her local town centre with a banner of her head next to an image of a dead baby, similar to the age of the baby she is carrying.

Responding, Commons Speaker John Bercow condemned the group’s activity and offered to meet Ms Creasy to discuss security arrangements with the parliamentary authorities.