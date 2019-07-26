NI air ambulance tasked 931 times in two years

The charity air ambulance has been tasked to over 931 emergency missions since it first took to the skies two years ago.

From its base near Lisburn, the air ambulance can reach any part of Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. (Library image)

Its primary role is to deliver advanced care, benefitting those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma, by bringing urgent medical assistance directly to the patient at the scene.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) is the local charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the Province, together with partners at the NI Ambulance Service. The service operates seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

Speaking about the second anniversary this month, Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for AANI said: “Each time the helicopter lifts off we are aware that someone is in great need and that, thanks to the generosity of people locally, the HEMS team can offer the best chance of saving a life.

“The air ambulance is there for any one of us and might one day save your life or that of a loved one. If we all do a little bit, we’ll ensure the service is maintained for today, tomorrow and future generations.

“Becoming a Club AANI member provides an opportunity for individuals to be part of the journey and it was great to have 250 of our members to our base this month. We encourage those who can to sign up at www.airambulanceni.org”

To find out more about the charity, how you can help fund a life-saving mission or make a donation, visit Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s Facebook page, visit www.airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677.