NI school asks parents to be vigilant to vicious norovirus - and issues advice how not to spread the bug

A NI school has issued advice on their Facebook page about how to be vigilant to and prevent the spread of the norovirus.

According to a post on Lurgan Junior High School Facebook page, parents need to be aware of "increasing cases of sickness in the local area".

Tummy bug

"In order to minimise the impact on our school we would ask you to look at and follow this advice from the NHS:

Preventing Norovirus

It's not always possible to avoid getting norovirus, but following the advice below can help stop the virus spreading.

• Stay off work or school until at least 48 hours after the symptoms have stopped. You should also avoid visiting anyone in hospital during this time.

• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, particularly after using the toilet and before preparing or handling food. Don't rely on alcohol hand gels, as they do not kill the virus.

• Further details and advice are available from CLICK HERE

The norovirus causes diarrhoea and vomiting and is one of the most common stomach bugs in the UK.

It's also called the "winter vomiting bug" because it's more common in winter, although you can catch it at any time of the year.

Norovirus can be very unpleasant but it usually clears up by itself in a few days.