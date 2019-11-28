NI school shuts down as 'Norovirus outbreak' results in reduced selection of food for pupils

One of Northern Ireland's largest schools has been forced to close for the rest of this week because of a suspected outbreak of the norovirus.

On Thursday Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College announced the school would be closed until next week.

Despite our best efforts and good intentions, we are unable to remain open this week," wrote Principal Matthew Pitts.

"Our attendance has dropped to around 50% and we are still having to send a significant number of children home."

"Unfortunately, this means we will be closed on Friday including SERC courses."

Mr. Pitts went on to say that exams scheduled to take place on Monday will go ahead as outlined earlier this week.

"The year 11 and year 12 exams scheduled for Monday will go ahead as planned.

"There will be a reduced selection of food available for Y11 and Y12 students.

"Students only need to come into school when they have exams," said Mr. Pitts.

All Key Stage three pupils (years eight, nine and ten) and Key Stage five (sixth form) have been told to remain at home on Monday to revise for exams due to start on Tuesday.

"Friday will allow us to deep clean the school and prepare the building for next week," said Mr. Pitts.

"Please remember to follow the advice about waiting 48 hours before you send your children back to school following this particular illness.

"If your child is unable to sit an exam, please do not worry, we will make sure the Christmas assessment grades reflect their overall term’s work.

"Nothing is more important than your child’s health.

"I know this isn’t ideal and I apologise for the inconvenience, but we have no alternative given the circumstances.

"Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding and please get in touch if you have any questions," said Mr. Pitts.