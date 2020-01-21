NI stars sign open letter to Health Minister Robin Swann over suicide rate

Leading figures from the world of sport, music and film in Northern Ireland have called for a “public health emergency” to be declared on suicide.

In an open letter to the newly elected Health Minister Robin Swann, stars such as boxer Carl Frampton, Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody and the footballer James McClean highlight the human cost of the suicide rate in Northern Ireland.

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Andrew Trimble is among the sports stars to back the plea

Northern Ireland currently has the highest suicide rate in the UK and Ireland, with 307 people dying by suicide in the year 2017/18.

The open letter to the minister also calls for the funding available for counselling to be doubled, and for the introduction of targets ensuring that no one will wait more than 28 days for a counselling appointment.

“Behind the statistic of 307 deaths by suicide in 2017/18 are individuals who were much loved and continue to be mourned by loved ones,” the letter states.

It is critical of the target set by the Department of Health’s ‘Protect Life 2’ strategy, describing it as “wholly inadequate”.

Gary Lightbody, lead singer of Snow Patrol, has also signed the letter

“Similarly, the funding allocation of £10.35 million – a miniscule 0.2% of the overall health budget – is a fraction of what’s required,” it states.

“Access to services is piece-meal and waiting times for counselling vary greatly across trusts, with people being forced to wait several months for an initial appointment.”

Addressing the health minister directly, the letter adds: “It is vital for you to ensure that suicide prevention is prioritised within the upcoming Programme for Government, not only by your own department, but around the Executive table.”

It also calls for commitments in the deal to restore power-sharing government at Stormont designed to address poverty and inequality to be “recognised as suicide prevention measures and resourced accordingly” due to the “concentration of deaths by suicide in deprived communities”.

It is signed by a raft of leading figures in sports such as boxers Michael Conlan, Carl Frampton and Katie Taylor; footballers James McClean, Ryan McLaughlin and Stuart Dallas; former rugby players Andrew Trimble and Peter Stringer; the jockey AP McCoy, golfer Paul McGinley and snooker player Ken Doherty.

From the arts, the actors Dan Gordon, Brian McFadden and John Connors have added their names alongside musicians Gary Lightbody and Damien Dempsey, and a broad range of individuals and organisations.