Student Nurse Karen Cochrane who saved Caitlin Woods' life after the 24-year-old suffered a life-threatening heart attack at Belfast International Airport

A student nurse based at the Urgent Care Centre in Lagan Valley Hospital has been described as a ‘guardian angel’ after she stepped in save a young woman who suffered a life-threatening heart attack out Belfast International Airport.

Student nurse Karen Cochrane from Belfast was on her way to catch an early morning flight to Southampton with her daughter, Hannah, when 24-year-old Caitlin Woods collapsed just outside the airport entrance.

Caitlin, also from Belfast, who was travelling to Liverpool, suddenly fell to the ground on a zebra crossing, having suffered a life-threatening heart attack. Hannah quickly alerted her mum Karen and with quick thinking and professional training, Karen immediately began CPR ,with help from both airport staff and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service over the phone, in order to help stabilise Caitlin until the Air Ambulance and Paramedics arrived. Her decisive actions were instrumental in saving Caitlin's life, demonstrating the vital role that CPR training plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen, who is a former midwife, said: “I went over to her (Caitlin) expecting her to have fainted. I quickly realised the patient was non-responsive so I knew that the situation was more serious. Along with myself and airport staff, we coordinated and I did mouth to mouth resuscitation, maintaining the patient’s airway and one of the staff did compressions whilst the other counted compressions. The defibrillator was brought and used to restart Caitlin’s heart.

Caitlin Woods with her mum Terri. Caitlin suffered a life-threatening heart attack at Belfast International Airport and was saved by student nurse Karen Cochrane

“I was so relieved when the paramedics arrived and at that same time, much to my relief, the Air Ambulance was flying overhead. The medical team and paramedics then took over and Caitlin was immediately taken by Air Ambulance to Antrim ICU for further treatment.”

Caitlin’s mum Terri praised Karen for helping to save her daughter’s life. She said: “I can’t thank Karen enough, the standard of CPR she gave Caitlin was amazing, she wouldn’t be here today. It is so important if you are given the opportunity to undertake CPR training to take it. You don’t know when you may need to use it, but it can save a life.”

Reflecting after the event, Karen said: “I was a midwife until 2010 and I am retraining as a nurse, I will be registered in October. Nursing is my background so that probably helped! More recently I was on placement in the Trust’s Cardiac Catheter Lab which was an excellent learning experience with regard to cardiac events and defibrillation. I recently underwent my resus training within the South Eastern Trust which was excellent, I knew automatically what I should be doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so glad that Caitlin is now recovering well. Terri got in touch with me afterwards, which was lovely as it was reassuring to know that things were going well and that Caitlin was improving. It was such a privilege to be able to help.”

Hannah (Karen’s daughter), Caitlin and Karen meet up again after student nurse Karen saved Caitlin's life at Belfast International Aiport

Caitlin added: “It was really emotional seeing Karen again. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here today. She is my guardian angel. I can’t thank her enough.”