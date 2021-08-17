NI teenager fights back from brain tumour and sets sights on career in politics

In the early hours of the morning on February 24 last year, Amber was rushed to hospital with a suspected brain haemorrhage

Amber Hanna, 17, from Belfast had been having severe headaches for around six years which a GP had put down to stress migraines.

Amber said: “I was so tired all of the time and I also had some issues with my mental health with both anxiety and depression.

“As a child, it was so bad that I often couldn’t get out of bed for school or to even go and play with my friends so I missed out on so much and no one knew the reason why.”

Her mum Daniella said: “I was so confused and worried when the GP kept blaming Amber’s symptoms on stress. We were in a never-ending cycle of doctor’s appointments but getting no answers. Looking back now, I wish that I had pushed for scans.

“My daughter was in a lot of pain and she had to continue to go about her daily life feeling that way.

“The teachers would regularly complain about Amber’s absence. There were times when I felt under pressure to send her to school even though I didn’t think it was the right thing for her to be doing at that time.

“I didn’t know anything about brain tumours at all so I had no idea about what could be making her so unwell – so we were increasingly concerned about what it could be.”

The Brain Tumour Charity’s flagship campaign, Headsmart, aims to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of brain tumours in children and young adults which include headaches, sickness fits or seizures. Since its launch in 2011, it has reduced the average diagnosis time from 13 weeks to 6.5 weeks.

An MRI scan revealed that she had a brain tumour which had burst because two veins had wrapped themselves around it. She had surgery later that day to drain the excess fluid, then two days later she had a second surgery to glue the tumour back together. After that, she had another operation to remove the tumour.

Although Amber’s GCSE grades were below her expectations she will start college in September to study English and Maths with a view to taking a course in Government and Politics in the future. It was a placement at City Hall in October 2019 which encouraged Amber to pursue a career in politics.

Daniella is optimistic about her daughter’s future and what it may hold for her. She added: “I hope that she is able to get the education that she needs so she can go on to get the job she wants – it’s been difficult to get the right support for her – but I have high hopes for my girl.”

